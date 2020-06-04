Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced at a press conference Wednesday that he personally will file a petition with the presiding judge for a grand jury and a special prosecutor in the fatal shooting of James Scurlock.
Seventy Omaha Creighton Prep alums have signed a letter that was submitted to school leaders Thursday calling for the removal of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine from the school's 20-member board of trustees.
Kleine, who graduated from the high school in 1970, has served on the board for about three years. This week, he has faced public criticism for his decision to not file felony charges against downtown bar owner Jake Gardner in Saturday's fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock.
The effort to oust Kleine from the board was started by 2006 Prep graduate Danny O'Byrne. O'Byrne posted the letter Tuesday on Facebook, asking fellow alumni to read and sign it.
O'Byrne said Thursday that he had been looking for a statement from Prep leaders concerning racial issues raised by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. O'Bryne failed to find any statement from Prep, but he did discover that Kleine was on Prep's board.
O'Byrne wrote that while Kleine's no-charge decision sparked his disappointment, he also found racial disparities involving detentions at the Douglas County Youth Center, Kleine's support of capital punishment and an increase in criminal filings. All those factors, he said, were proof of Kleine's "unfitness for his role at Prep."
"As a Jesuit institution whose purposes include building men for others 'who serve and seek justice in our local, national and international communities' and fostering a 'network of leaders who act with integrity and compassion for others,' a position of power at the school for Kleine is not appropriate," the letter stated.
Kleine, responding Thursday, said he long has worked to lower the disproportionate rates of juvenile minority contact with police, among other criminal justice reforms. He also said that many of the people commenting on Scurlock's death, including O'Byrne, haven't seen all of the evidence or know the facts that guided his decision not to charge Gardner.
"The person who's authored the letter has never talked to me about any issues that are a part of this letter and that I've worked hard on over the course of my career," he said. "If they knew me and talked to the people that worked hard with me, they'd know that these are the issues that are very important to me."
In his letter, O'Byrne also targeted Prep leadership:
"We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how consistently disappointed we are that Prep leadership does not use its considerable voice to advocate for social justice in the community it claims to serve, but the lack of any statement at all over the past week has been glaring. You are more and more on an island."
Most of the alums who signed the letter graduated in the last two decades, although there were graduates from other decades and as early as 1968.
O'Byrne said Thursday afternoon that Prep Board Chairman Ryan Zabrowski told him he would share the letter with the rest of the board for discussion.
