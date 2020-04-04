A 62-year-old woman who was critically injured Thursday in a single-vehicle crash near 77th Avenue and L Street has died, Omaha police said Saturday.
Judy Jackson of Omaha suffered head and chest injuries in the crash, which occurred about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Investigators found that Jackson had lost control of the 2009 Ford Fusion she was driving. The car, which was westbound on L Street, left the road to the north and rolled, and Jackson was ejected, police said.
Jackson was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died Saturday.
