A 31-year-old man died Sunday after the motorcycle he was test driving crashed into a concrete wall in the Center Mall parking lot.

Jake Dunwoody of Omaha was critically injured in the crash, which occurred about 1:40 p.m. at the mall, 4001 Center St. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Omahan Kurt Stork, 30, a friend of Dunwoody's, told officers that Dunwoody was interested in buying a motorcycle, and they had arranged for him to test drive one in the mall parking lot. Stork said Dunwoody had told him that he had ridden dirt bikes while growing up in western Nebraska.

Stork said he told Dunwoody that if he got going too fast or didn't know what to do, he should depress the clutch.

Dunwoody had made several circles around the lot and seemed to be getting more comfortable as he picked up speed, Stork said. Dunwoody accelerated, Stork said, and was approaching the wall on the south side of the parking lot. Stork said he yelled at Dunwoody to depress the clutch, at which time the motorcycle accelerated and hit the wall, throwing Dunwoody into the wall.

