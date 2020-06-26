A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being struck by at least two vehicles. 

Omaha police responded to the crash scene, along US 75 North just south of the Cuming Street exit, just after 10 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian, identified as 29-year-old Andrew Woodard, was attempting to cross from east to west on the North Freeway when he was struck by a northbound Mazda 3 driven by Kayley Haase, 20. He was then struck by a northbound Chevrolet Impala driven by Maker Puok, 36. 

Witnesses said a third vehicle may have been involved before leaving the scene. 

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver was injured. 

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the police department's traffic unit at 402-444-5626.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

