A Together Omaha food pantry worker hands a carton of eggs to a person driving up to the pantry on Thursday.

The Food Bank for the Heartland and its partners will distribute food at a drive-up mobile pantry Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

Anyone in need is welcome to come. There are no restrictions on receiving food. Families must remain in their cars.

The event is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Lewis Central High School at 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd.

Families will receive 28-pound boxes of prepackaged, nonperishable staples, fresh produce and bread. The organization will distribute 270 packets of food.

People interested in donating money, volunteering or receiving assistance can learn more at foodbankheartland.org.

