After testing all of the nearly 1,500 workers at its Council Bluffs beef and pork plant, Tyson Foods said 224 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of those who tested positive, 103 have since returned to work after isolating and recovering at home.

In a press release, the company said more than half of those who tested positive did not show any symptoms, and otherwise would not have known that they had the coronavirus and were contagious. Some of those were tested by Tyson, others by their doctors or public health departments.

Tyson has begun disclosing the number of workers testing positive for the coronavirus at several plants, including its Madison pork plant and Dakota City beef plant in Nebraska, after initially resisting calls to do so out of concern for what officials said was workers' medical privacy. Advocacy and workers groups and some local officials have called for more transparency from plants dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, which can spread into the community.

Tyson said it will continue to report outbreak numbers after mass-testing events to help health and government officials, employees and community members know more about the spread of the virus and how to prevent it. The company has hired a third-party medical provider, Matrix Medical, to work with sick employees and conduct more testing at 40-plus Tyson facilities.

“Pottawattamie County is proud to collaborate with Tyson Foods to help manage this virus,” said Matt Wyant, who oversees Pottawattamie County Public Health in Iowa, in a statement. “Tyson’s preventive policies and procedures at the facility as well as its aggressive testing and containment will help further protect our community and the health of our residents.”

Several thousand meatpacking workers in Nebraska and Iowa have tested positive for the virus, and some have died.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Friday, 3,318 meatpacking workers in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus and 13 had died. That means that almost one-quarter of the state’s total coronavirus cases are tied to the food or meat processing industry.

