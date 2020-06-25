A 22-year-old Gretna man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Omaha police said Cody Bates was driving his Infiniti G35 sedan northbound on 156th Street when he left the roadway just before reaching the Papillion Creek bridge.The Infiniti vaulted off a retaining wall and struck the embankment on the north side of the creek.

Officers responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. and Omaha Fire medics declared Bates, the lone occupant, dead at the scene.

