It might seem like Iowa voters already had their moment in the spotlight, after their state hosted February’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. But Iowa still holds a traditional primary on Tuesday for offices lower on the ballot.
Here’s a quick primer for Iowans getting ready to vote and for Nebraskans who will be watching the results:
Challenging the King
Republicans in Iowa and Washington have tired of answering for U.S. Rep. Steve King’s comments, some of which have been labeled as racist.
King has repeatedly said that those comments were taken out of context, but his congressional peers have stripped him of his committee assignments.
King on Tuesday faces a fiercely competitive Republican primary in the GOP-leaning 4th Congressional District, with four challengers questioning his effectiveness.
One of them, Randy Feenstra, a conservative state senator, significantly outraised King with help from business and religious conservatives. They want King’s ninth term to be his last.
Many prognosticators don’t believe King will be beaten. But his opponents may have a chance due to a primary electorate that’s larger than typical because of increased mail-in voting.
Feenstra has been within striking distance of King in recent polling, but the electoral math tilts toward incumbents in primary races with four challengers.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat and former Nebraska baseball player J.D. Scholten in the general election. King beat Scholten by only 10,000 votes in 2018, the closest race of his tenure.
Who will take on Ernst?
Iowa Democrats will pick who they want to face first-term U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this fall, in a general election race that could affect whether the GOP holds onto its Senate majority.
The smart money, and a lot of it, is behind Theresa Greenfield, a real estate developer who has amassed a significant fundraising advantage with party and union help.
But Hawkeye State Democrats don’t always like it when outsiders anoint someone in a crowded primary field, and insurer Eddie Mauro, who is largely self-funding his campaign, recently ramped up his attacks on Greenfield and her business record.
Retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken grabbed the coveted endorsement of the Des Moines Register. And juvenile court attorney Kimberly Graham is the race’s progressive.
Most expect a Greenfield win, but she and allied groups are spending nearly $7 million in the Senate primary, which some observers see as evidence that Greenfield hasn’t pulled away.
Young restless
Former Rep. David Young, a Republican and former Capitol Hill staffer, is itching for a rematch with first-term U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, who beat him during the Democratic wave of 2018.
But first he has to defeat a single Republican challenger, Army retiree and constitutional conservative Bill Schafer, in a primary that’s not expected to be close.
National and local support has already lined up behind Young in the 3rd District race. The Young-Axne race is likely to be one of the country’s most closely contested in the fall. This district includes Council Bluffs.
Axne defeated Young on the strength of her showing in urban and suburban areas. She also received more support than typical for a Democrat in rural counties.
Young will be looking on Tuesday to reestablish his strength in rural areas and improve his get-out-the-vote operation in urban and suburban Des Moines.
Coronavirus impact
Iowa’s polls will be open Tuesday, but Secretary of State Paul Pate says significant consolidations of polling places will occur to ensure each is staffed and can be safely run.
Poll workers will be provided with personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to reduce COVID-19-related risks, much like Nebraska did for its May 12 primary.
Voters can check their polling place by visiting the secretary of state’s website.
Iowa is a Voter ID state, so people will need to bring their IDs. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
