A woman was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash north of Fremont.
Dodge County sheriff's deputies arrived at the crash scene near County Road 23 and Rosedale Road, about two miles north of Fremont, on Sunday about 3:20 p.m.
A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup had been traveling south on County Road 23 when the vehicle crossed the intersection of Rosedale Road.
The driver, 21-year-old Carissa Jourdon, lost control of the vehicle, which entered a ditch and rolled into an adjacent pasture, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Jourdon was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an Omaha hospital by medical helicopter.
The passenger, 20-year-old Dominique Hocij, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither woman was wearing a seat belt.
The accident is still under investigation.
