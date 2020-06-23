A woman was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash north of Fremont. 

Dodge County sheriff's deputies arrived at the crash scene near County Road 23 and Rosedale Road, about two miles north of Fremont, on Sunday about 3:20 p.m. 

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup had been traveling south on County Road 23 when the vehicle crossed the intersection of Rosedale Road. 

The driver, 21-year-old Carissa Jourdon, lost control of the vehicle, which entered a ditch and rolled into an adjacent pasture, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Jourdon was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an Omaha hospital by medical helicopter.

The passenger, 20-year-old Dominique Hocij, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither woman was wearing a seat belt. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

