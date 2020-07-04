A 19-year-old Omaha man suffered a serious head injury after he lost control of his vehicle near North 30th Street and Titus Avenue early Saturday morning.

The driver, Michael Parker, lost control of a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as he was southbound on North 30th Street, according to Omaha police. The vehicle slid sideways into a wooden pole.

Parker, the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a life-threatening injury. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

wbauer@owh.com

