The 15-year-old suspect in a homicide is facing an additional charge of manslaughter.

The teen was taken into custody in connection with the June 10 shooting of 20-year-old Jonathan Baltimore. Baltimore was taken from the area of 46th Street and Grand Avenue to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Baltimore died from his injuries on June 13.

The manslaughter charge has been filed in juvenile court by the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Omaha police said in a press release on Friday.

The 15-year-old was originally booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of second-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a defaced firearm. 

