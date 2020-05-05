The novel coronavirus has entered another Omaha assisted living facility.
One staff member and 15 residents at Maple Crest Health Center, near North 66th Avenue and Maple Street, have tested positive for the virus, according to the center’s administrator.
Eugenie Ahounou said a staff member told the center on April 27 that she wasn’t feeling well. She tested positive for the virus two days later.
The Benson facility then isolated and tested one resident who began to show symptoms of the virus, as well as that resident’s roommate, Ahounou said. Once testing showed that both of those residents had the coronavirus, the rest of the unit’s residents were tested.
Most of the residents who tested positive are in Maple Crest’s memory care unit, Ahounou said. The center, which has 142 residents, also provides long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services.
Residents who tested positive have been isolated, and only one has shown symptoms, Ahounou said. Those who tested negative have been isolated in a different section of the unit.
Visitors to the center have not been allowed in since late February, when Maple Crest experienced cases of influenza, Ahounou said. Staff members, who wear personal protective equipment, are being screened before each shift, and residents are screened multiple times a day. The facility has ramped up its sanitation practices.
Despite the center’s preventative measures, Ahounou said she had been anticipating the possibility that cases would develop at Maple Crest.
“We knew that it was just a matter of time,” she said.
Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred at several assisted living facilities in Omaha and across Nebraska. While official numbers from the state are unavailable, one industry leader estimated late last month that the coronavirus had struck more than one in 10 nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide.
Assisted living facilities in Blair, Adams, Kearney and Callaway all have reported coronavirus cases.
In late March, Ahounou told The World-Herald that she was stressed about the possibility of the virus affecting the high-risk population at Maple Crest. But she and her staff were finding fun ways to ward off those fears — one day, the center hosted a dance-off.
Ahounou said Maple Crest has been working with local and state health officials to contain the spread of the virus, as well as providing updates to the families of its residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.