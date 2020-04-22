Voters who care about a proposed new Douglas County juvenile justice center have choices in the County Board primaries.
Incumbents Mike Boyle, Chris Rodgers and Clare Duda face substantial challenges from within their parties. All three cast multiple votes to approve the $120 million courthouse annex and youth detention center. So did Marc Kraft, who’s not seeking reelection.
Eight of the 10 challengers for the four seats oppose the project and are working to distinguish themselves.
In District 5, four Democrats — Michael Young, Josh Henningsen, Joe DiCostanzo and Maureen Boyle — are competing to face Republican Tim Lonergan in November for the seat left open by Kraft.
Only one, Henningsen, a Nebraska Legislature legal counsel, supports the justice center proposal.
Henningsen traces his stance to his juvenile justice work for the Legislature and before that as a defense attorney. He called the county’s current youth detention center “an outdated, oversized facility that probably makes kids worse. We need a more modern facility that’s more built for the modern way that we do juvenile justice, (with) the rehabilitative pieces added … not just locking up kids until they turn 19.”
Henningsen, 40, criticized the board for not involving the public enough in the decision. He said the board needs to invite more public input on such major, long-term policy issues.
Young, a 37-year-old business owner, said his elected experience marks a “clear delineation” between him and the other candidates.
Young was elected to the Metro Community College board in 2016. He also served two five-year terms on the board of the Omaha Transit Authority (Omaha Metro). Neither increased its tax levy with him on its board, he said.
“There’s been a couple occasions where we were able to keep tuition flat at Metro Community College, where other universities and colleges were increasing across the state,” Young said. “And at the Transit Authority, my last year, in August we actually reduced our taxes. … When it comes to taxpayer dollars and being prudent with those, we need to have that experience as a board that also brings in a fresh perspective.”
Young is “100% opposed” to the justice center. He said the planned detention center would be too small and doesn’t belong downtown. If it’s too late to stop the project, he said, he would try to alter it.
DiCostanzo, 34, is an associate principal at Lincoln Northeast High School and lives in Omaha. He said his education experience would provide a missing perspective. As a former Benson High teacher, he started a mentoring program for at-risk male students and ran it for seven years. It partnered with community organizations and had a 100% graduation rate.
“We can all talk about plans we want to support people, but I’ve actually gotten the job done,” DiCostanzo said. “There’s that definite track record of implementation and success, and being thoughtful and creating a vision for improvement and implementing it.”
Maureen Boyle, a 54-year-old physician, entered the District 5 race last. Her father is current County Board member Mike Boyle, but she cited her late mother, Ann Boyle, as her inspiration for running, and said she would act independently from her father. Maureen Boyle said she opposes the justice center project.
COVID-19 “is going to be quite a financial hit to the county, so I think we have to be responsible with the budget and … look really hard at things before spending,” she said. “(The justice center) at a minimum has to put on hold and might have to be restarted altogether.”
Boyle said her perspective as a physician with a business degree separates her from the field. She sees issues from a medical perspective, she said, but also understands “a balance sheet and expenses and revenue and trying to balance that out.”
In District 1, incumbent Mike Boyle said he is not surprised that so many candidates oppose the justice center.
“We did a terrible job as a county board,” he said. The board should have involved the public, police, youths in the system and families more in the process of shaping the proposal, Boyle said.
Although he said he still has reservations, including whether the planned detention center will be large enough to hold dangerous youths, in the end, he voted for it because he was assured that alternatives to youth detention were being created.
Boyle said he has a record of standing up for all people and that would continue, including pushing for criminal justice and bail reform.
Challenger Roger Garcia said the justice center was a big factor in his decision to join the board race.
“If three or four new commissioners came on board, plus (board member) Jim Cavanaugh, then there actually is potential to put a definite pause if not a full stop to this, and really take it back to the community for more strategizing,” Garcia said.
Garcia, 33, is on the Metro Community College board. He works for the nonprofit National Center for Families Learning, which implements family literacy programs in six Nebraska school districts. Garcia said his experience includes case management at Boys Town, including helping families in juvenile court and creating a prevention and intervention program for Latino youth in Lancaster County.
Another District 1 challenger, Tonya Ward, said she is “in the middle” on the justice center proposal. She said her main focus is making basic life better for people in poverty.
“Boyle has been in there since 1997, and as a person living in poverty in Omaha, I don’t see anything changing for us,” said Ward, 52, an elected member of the Learning Community Coordinating Council. “My focus is making sure that issues that are hurting us as people in poverty living in Omaha are addressed.
In District 3, where there is no Republican candidate, incumbent Democrat Chris Rodgers said he has been a leader in local juvenile justice reform for 12 years. He said the justice center building project, which went through multiple public hearings and County Board votes, is a part of that. He said that “the building piece of it is done” and that he’ll work on further reforms such as a new program to increase mental health services for juveniles in detention.
Rodgers, 50, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, said he has also focused on increasing programming in the jail and strengthening public health.
District 3 challenger Asit Goswami, a physician, has concerns about Douglas County Health Center management, but the justice center proposal motivated him to run. Goswami said the proposal was developed behind closed doors. He said it prioritizes buildings, including a too-small detention center, without first developing programs.
“If at all possible, we should stop any plans for this at all right now,” Goswami said, and invite a community discussion about juvenile justice. “Having the community being a part of this conversation ends up with a better product at the end, when the community is supporting it.”
In District 7, former State Sen. Mike Friend is taking on fellow Republican Clare Duda. The winner will face Democrat Jo Giles.
“Our current board made the decision to build a juvenile justice center downtown and … it’s not sufficient to deal with the need we have in our community,” said Friend, 58, a business owner and former director of the State Office for Violence Prevention. “The board also essentially decided to raise taxes to the tune of $100-and-some million without a vote of the people.”
Friend said the bonds should have been put to a vote like the bonds for Omaha’s convention-center arena and the City of Omaha’s current street bond issue. He said Duda and the County Board dropped the ball on the justice center and raising board members’ pay.
Duda, who has been on the board since 1993, said the courthouse annex is driving the project and the county “absolutely has to” build it because the courthouse is too small. Duda said the process followed the public-private partnership pattern of Baxter Arena and the downtown arena. But unlike the arena-convention center, “we don’t have a choice on the courthouse annex. … If the people voted it down, we’d have to build it anyway.”
Duda, currently County Board chair, said his experience and good working relations with City of Omaha officials will be important in working out details of federal coronavirus relief aid, which is coming through Douglas County.
