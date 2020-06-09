...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
The top two stories of the three-story barn at 11110 State St. will be moving to the Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch at 3935 Nebraska Highway 133, about a mile north of the Blair Airport. The move will begin at 10 p.m. today.
SKINNY BONES PUMPKIN PATCH
Thousands of dollars and hundreds of work hours will be needed to move a 120-year-old barn 10 miles to its new home in a Washington County pumpkin patch.
The three-story barn located at 11110 State St. will be moving to the Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch at 3935 Nebraska Highway 133 about a mile north of the Blair Airport. The move will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday to lessen impact on traffic.
Maria Bledsoe, the executive director of the pumpkin patch, said it would have been cheaper to build a new barn for their property, but her family sees something special in the old barn. Only the top two stories will be moved, leaving the brick foundation in place, she said.
“We could have built a brand new barn, but that wouldn’t have the history behind it,” Bledsoe said. “Everyone that we talk to about this move from state and county officials to the utility companies say they’ve always noticed the barn because it’s so interesting looking.”
Bledsoe said $65,000 has been spent to pay for the barn and initial moving costs. The costs to renovate the barn, which will be used as a bakery and gift shop, are undetermined.
The building will be known officially as the Exit Barn. Visitors will go through the building on their way out of the business to pay for the pumpkins they select.
“We feel very fortunate because this barn is in beautiful shape,” Bledsoe said. “We plan to have everything ready for our 12th season this fall.”
Omaha zoo’s first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Visitors at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
