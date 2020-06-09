Thousands of dollars and hundreds of work hours will be needed to move a 120-year-old barn 10 miles to its new home in a Washington County pumpkin patch.

The three-story barn located at 11110 State St. will be moving to the Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch at 3935 Nebraska Highway 133 about a mile north of the Blair Airport. The move will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday to lessen impact on traffic.

Maria Bledsoe, the executive director of the pumpkin patch, said it would have been cheaper to build a new barn for their property, but her family sees something special in the old barn. Only the top two stories will be moved, leaving the brick foundation in place, she said.

“We could have built a brand new barn, but that wouldn’t have the history behind it,” Bledsoe said. “Everyone that we talk to about this move from state and county officials to the utility companies say they’ve always noticed the barn because it’s so interesting looking.”

Bledsoe said $65,000 has been spent to pay for the barn and initial moving costs. The costs to renovate the barn, which will be used as a bakery and gift shop, are undetermined.

The building will be known officially as the Exit Barn. Visitors will go through the building on their way out of the business to pay for the pumpkins they select.

“We feel very fortunate because this barn is in beautiful shape,” Bledsoe said. “We plan to have everything ready for our 12th season this fall.”

Omaha zoo’s first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email