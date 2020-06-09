Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE, JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&