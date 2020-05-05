The bonds have been sold, and ground may be broken this summer for Douglas County’s controversial $120 million downtown justice center.
But the shouting is far from over.
The County Board and Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to approve the terms of the bond sale. The Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission agreed last week to sell the bonds to Ameritas Investment Co. and Piper Sandler & Co. The deal is expected to close May 15. The county, city and building commission had previously approved issuing the bonds, but Nebraska law requires approval of the actual terms of such a bond sale.
The sale, at 3.23% interest, provides $114 million for the construction of the project. The County Board previously had committed $6 million to acquire the site, across Harney Street from the Douglas County Courthouse. The project calls for building a courthouse annex, plus a new, smaller juvenile detention center to replace the current Douglas County Youth Center off 42nd Street.
The commission had been about to sell the bonds in July, but a citizen’s lawsuit temporarily halted the sale. By the time the county won the lawsuit, the bond market had dried up because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The municipal bond market recently improved again, so the building commission sold the bonds April 29 at a slightly higher interest rate than had been negotiated with last year’s buyers, Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda said.
Douglas County taxpayers will repay the bonds. The County Board last year passed a property tax increase of 1.5 cents per $100 in valuation to pay for the debt.
Normally, the type of votes that were conducted Tuesday are routine affairs. But acrimony has accompanied every step of this project for more than two years, and Tuesday was no exception.
One week before their contested primaries, three County Board challengers — Asit Goswami, Joe DiCostanzo and Roger Garcia — joined several other people in speaking against the bond sale and the project at the County Board meeting.
Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle, who voted against the project once before ultimately voting for it, said Tuesday that he is now against it again, at least as planned. He said the proposed juvenile detention center would be too small and that alternatives to detention have not materialized.
County Board member Jim Cavanaugh, an opponent of the project from day one, said it was “a bad idea when the economy was booming.”
“It’s a horrible idea now that the bottom has fallen out of the economy,” Cavanaugh said.
County Board member Marc Kraft defended the project.
“People seem to be missing the point that $90 million of this is for a very necessary courthouse,” Kraft said. “It’s absolutely necessary that we expand both the adult courthouse and the juvenile courthouse.”
He said the complex will “create a much safer environment for the children … that are incarcerated and it should speed up the time between the arrest and the time of the release of the child taken into custody.”
Duda said the issues being debated Tuesday had already been voted on multiple times.
In the end, the County Board voted 5-2 to approve the bond sale terms. Duda, Kraft, P.J. Morgan, Chris Rodgers and Mary Ann Borgeson voted yes. Cavanaugh and Boyle voted no. The Omaha City Council passed a similar resolution 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
More proof that our local governments absolutely do not care - not one iota - about the will of the people. They just do whatever they want to do, no matter how stupid and wasteful it is.
Agreed . This was the worst abuse of power I have ever seen in my 40 years of watching Omaha politics.
Duda, Kraft, P.J. Morgan, Chris Rodgers and Mary Ann Borgeson need to voted out of office.
you can vote Duda and Rodgers out of office this year, Next year on the city council can vote Jerram. Gray, Festersen and Pahls out of office as they are part of this corrupt bunch.
To understand this project go back to the initial meeting of the committee formed to implement the construction project.
At this meeting was the County Board and Mike Yanney, HDR and Baird Holm law.
The first and foremost goal was to ensure that HDR, Kiewit, Yanney's Burlington Capitol, and Baird Holm profit from taxpayer dollars.
Then those entities went about cajoling the Board, the Douglas County Building commission. and the Omaha City council to go along.
Check the campaign donations for Jerram, Pahls. Ben Gray, Chris Rodgers, Borgesun, Boyle for thousands of dollars of bribe money for those people.
Nothing the good people could say to the Board and the City Council would sway them from awarding their masters, Omaha big business. from getting their no-bid government handouts.
Jerram and Rodgers and all those didn't care what the people wanted, only what big money Omaha wanted.
So they used a loophole in the law that let the majority of the five member building commission commit to the bonds. Somebody tell me why John Christianson. who is on that board, should be a deciding vote to spend 125 million of taxpayers money.
However, once Boyle, Duda. Rodgers, and Kraft are off the board after the election. things will change.
I still think it won't happen because the people are against it.
PS also Jean Stothert could have stopped it but didn't, probably because Ken Stinson told her not to oppose.
OK. Fine. Whatever. The bonds have been sold. We’ll get a shiny, new courthouse for the hapless children that, through no fault of their own or their parent (note singular), ran afoul of the mean, discriminatory law.
The real outrage will be when the detention center is built with capacity for FEWER “residents” than we have today. It has been said that we don’t need more “beds”, we need more “programs”. We’ve been BURIED under do-good “programs” since forever. A few more should do it. 😡
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.