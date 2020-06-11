20200521_new_lifecare_pic_cm001 (copy) (copy)

Another resident at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn has died, the 11th reported victim of a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Life Care Center of Elkhorn nursing home has reported its 11th coronavirus-related death. 

The resident, who died Monday, was a hospice patient who tested positive for COVID-19, said Life Care Centers of America spokesman Timothy Killian. 

The long-term care facility, at 20275 Hopper St., has been battling a coronavirus outbreak since late April. Officials have said there were signs of improvement in the last week or two.

Nearly 100 residents and health care workers at Life Care Center of Elkhorn have tested positive for the virus, with several residents requiring hospitalization and 11 dying. 

