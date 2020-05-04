LINCOLN —Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to hold his daily coronavirus briefing at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday.
The briefing comes as Nebraska takes its first steps toward reopening, and the first COVID-19 test sites open in Omaha and Grand Island as part of the TestNebraska initiative to expand coronavirus testing in the state.
Beginning Monday, restaurants could resume limited dine-in service in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties, and 56 other counties around Nebraska. In those same counties, nail salons, beauty salons, barbershops, massage therapists and tattoo parlors could reopen with restrictions.
Statewide, churches could reopen services to their congregants as of Monday.
Watch the governor's press conference live here.
