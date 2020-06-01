20200601_new_presser_protests_ar01

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer speaks during his press conference Sunday with Mayor Jean Stothert. Schmaderer said guardsmen would increase the presence of law enforcement and take some strain off exhausted Omaha officers. Stothert said, “Since I became mayor in 2013, I don’t think I’ve ever seen any sadder, darker days than I’ve seen over the past two days.”

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference at 3:45 p.m. Monday, following the announcement from Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine that he will not charge the bar owner who shot and killed a protester.

Three days of protests have rocked Omaha after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The mayor and police chief also are expected to address the city's state of emergency and 8 p.m. curfew.

Kleine announced Monday afternoon that he will not file charges against the white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha protester on Saturday evening in the Old Market.

Kleine said Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, fired in self-defense. James Scurlock, 22, died.

The city had been on edge in anticipation of the decision, fearing it could spark further protests.

Stay with Omaha.com for more from the press conference.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email