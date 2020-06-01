Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference at 3:45 p.m. Monday, following the announcement from Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine that he will not charge the bar owner who shot and killed a protester.
Three days of protests have rocked Omaha after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The mayor and police chief also are expected to address the city's state of emergency and 8 p.m. curfew.
Kleine announced Monday afternoon that he will not file charges against the white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha protester on Saturday evening in the Old Market.
Kleine said Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, fired in self-defense. James Scurlock, 22, died.
The city had been on edge in anticipation of the decision, fearing it could spark further protests.
Stay with Omaha.com for more from the press conference.
