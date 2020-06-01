Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference at 3:45 p.m. Monday, following the announcement from Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine that he will not charge the bar owner who shot and killed a protester.
Three days of protests have rocked Omaha after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The mayor and police chief also are expected to address the city's state of emergency and 8 p.m. curfew.
Kleine said Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, fired in self-defense. James Scurlock, 22, died.
The city had been on edge in anticipation of the decision, fearing it could spark further protests.
Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooter not charged
Protest Monday
People gather at the corner of 13th and Howard as National Guard troops stand by in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
National Guard
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters cross the corner of 13th and Howard street as National Guard troops stand on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Individuals hold signs at the corner of 13th and Harney Street in Omaha shortly after it was announced no charge were being filed in the shooting death of James Scurlock.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Individuals chat with National on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine
At a press conference Monday, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office wouldn't file charges against Jake Gardner in the killing of James Scurlock during a protest Saturday. Kleine said he would welcome other video of the incident, but he said it would have to be “substantially” different from the evidence officials currently have to change his mind on charges.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Messages for James Scurlock are spray painted on boarded up windows Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Office Building
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Next Chapter bookstore
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Windows are boarded up in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People walk by a building in downtown Omaha on Monday with a message for James Scurlock on the windows.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
