A Lincoln Public Schools staff member and student were taken to a local hospital Monday after an altercation.

According to a letter from school officials, the student struck the staff member, and the staff member attempted to restrain the student.

Other staff responded to assist and the school contacted Lincoln police.

Both the student and staff member fell to the ground and struck their heads and required medical attention.

The 17-year-old student and the staff member, the supervisor of in-school suspension, were walking down the hall at Lincoln High School, talking when the incident occurred.

