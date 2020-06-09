20200610_new_lincolnpd

A Lincoln police officer who worked during protests over the last week has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER/ LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

This is the the Lincoln Police Department's first confirmed coronavirus case. 

In a press release, the department said the officer decided to get tested as a precaution after working during the demonstrations that took place in Lincoln over the last week over racism and police brutality. Similar demonstrations attracting hundreds and even thousands of protesters have taken place in Omaha, too, with some bracing for the possibility of a resulting spike in coronavirus cases. 

The Lincoln officer does not currently have any symptoms and is quarantining. He or she has not been in contact with other police department employees or the public since starting the quarantine. 

No other LPD employees have tested positive, but employees who had contact with the officer have been contacted and encouraged to get tested. 

"We are taking the spread of the virus very seriously, and we have implemented several procedures to reduce the spread," a department spokeswoman said in the release. 

Employees are working remotely and using video conferencing, when possible, and office spaces and equipment are being cleaned. Officers have personal protective equipment, such as masks. 

