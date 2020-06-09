...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
A Lincoln police officer who worked during protests over the last week has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A Lincoln police officer who worked during protests over the last week has tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the the Lincoln Police Department's first confirmed coronavirus case.
In a press release, the department said the officer decided to get tested as a precaution after working during the demonstrations that took place in Lincoln over the last week over racism and police brutality. Similar demonstrations attracting hundreds and even thousands of protesters have taken place in Omaha, too, with some bracing for the possibility of a resulting spike in coronavirus cases.
The Lincoln officer does not currently have any symptoms and is quarantining. He or she has not been in contact with other police department employees or the public since starting the quarantine.
No other LPD employees have tested positive, but employees who had contact with the officer have been contacted and encouraged to get tested.
"We are taking the spread of the virus very seriously, and we have implemented several procedures to reduce the spread," a department spokeswoman said in the release.
Employees are working remotely and using video conferencing, when possible, and office spaces and equipment are being cleaned. Officers have personal protective equipment, such as masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.