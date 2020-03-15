A 32-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after being shot near 13th and O Streets in downtown Lincoln. 

Police are withholding the name of the deceased pending notification of family, a spokesman said. No arrests were announced. 

Officers heard multiple gunshots about 1:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man lying on O Street. He was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus, where he as was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m. 

Additional officers were called to the shooting scene to manage a large crowd and identify witnesses. Police are interviewing witnesses and searching for video that may have captured details of the incident.

The initial investigative efforts show a disturbance preceded the shooting. An autopsy had been requested to confirm the cause of death, a spokesman said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

