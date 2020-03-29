A Lincoln woman was arrested Saturday night after a fatal hit-and-run wreck near the East Campus of the University of Nebraska. 

Teawna Stetson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The deceased is a 44-year Lincoln man, who is not being identified pending notification of family.

Teawna Stetson

Lincoln police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to 38th and Holdrege Streets for a report of a man down in the street about 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man  was located and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Evidence at the scene indicated that he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled from the scene, police said. Stetson was located a short time later. 

Officers believe the occupants of an SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, that was in the area at the time of the accident may have important information. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

