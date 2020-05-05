We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — New equipment and robotics will help a Nebraska lab process 3,000 COVID-19 tests a day, an official with the lab's operator said Tuesday.

Derek Vance, president of St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, said that employees worked around the clock over the past week to set up the lab, which will process tests being conducted through the state's TestNebraska.com program.

The first two TestNebraska sites opened Monday and conducted 251 tests at sites in Omaha and Grand Island as part of a soft launch for testing.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a $26.8 million contract with four Utah firms to provide online assessments and materials to test 540,000 Nebraskans for coronavirus. The equipment includes swabs, reagents and up to 10 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines that, according to the state's contract, "must be capable of producing accurate results a majority of the time" if tests are done correctly.

Ricketts said he signed the contract to significantly increase testing in Nebraska, which, as of Monday, was processing 1,300 to 1,500 tests a day at several hospital and private labs. Officials have said that increased testing will help identify who needs to be isolated and who doesn't, thus opening the way for businesses and schools to resume more normal operations.

The governor said Tuesday that eventually he wants six test sites across the state to be doing 500 tests each a day. Vance said that between 15 and 25 employees, mostly lab assistants, will work at the lab in Lincoln.

The briefing came one day after dine-in restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were allowed to reopen in 59 Nebraska counties, including the Omaha metro area.

It also came as the state topped 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The proportion of tests coming back positive also continued to climb, which reflects wider spread of the virus. As of Monday evening, 17.5% of tests were positive. When testing started in Nebraska, fewer than 5% of tests were positive.