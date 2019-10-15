Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain will retire in March 2020, city officials said Tuesday.
Despain came to Lincoln Fire and Rescue in July 2016 after a 32-year fire service career in California. He replaced John Huff, who retired in June 2015.
Despain said he is providing his retirement notice now to allow adequate time for a recruitment process and to help with the transition. His final day with the department will be March 6.
“I’ve been extremely honored and blessed to work alongside the men and women of Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and even more blessed to be welcomed into the community by friends, neighbors and colleagues,” Despain said.
The department has a staff of about 325.
