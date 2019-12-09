Winds whipping up to 45 mph combined with light snow to complicate the morning drive for commuters across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
The National Weather Service in Valley issued a wind advisory until noon today for much of eastern Nebraska. The forecast calls for northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Motorists were advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Omaha police suspended response to property damage accidents about 8:15 a.m. In such cases, if vehicles are movable and there are no injuries, motorists should exchange information and contact their insurance agents.
Omahan Alex Maltese tweeted a photo of seven vehicles that had slid into one another Monday morning at 42nd and Dodge Streets.
Maltese, the director of marketing at Clarkson College, has office windows that face 42nd and Dodge. After he arrived at work Monday morning, he saw one car bump into another on the steep 42nd Street hill north of Dodge.
Make that seven! pic.twitter.com/sJ0lybcRsb— Alex Maltese (@AlexMaltese) December 9, 2019
“From there, they just kind of slowly slid into each other," he said. "That hill is particularly difficult to navigate.
“It looked like people were trying to navigate around (the pileup). It was super slow motion.”
The pileup grew to seven vehicles, but it appeared that no one was injured, he said.
The drivers moved their vehicles into the Palm Beach Tan parking lot on the corner to exchange insurance information. A police officer also had pulled into the lot.
Numerous other crashes were reported across the city during the morning commute. People reported difficulty getting enough traction to make it up hills.
Please avoid the 85th and Burt area. Many cars stuck between 85th-87th on Burt and officers are blocking off traffic. pic.twitter.com/6mlHpJ4NLe— Lauren Genier (@OPDLauren) December 9, 2019
A line of snow starting near Wayne and dropping down to Columbus is expected to move out of the Omaha area by 10 a.m., according to Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
"We've already seen our high temperature for the day at about 40 degrees at midnight," Fajman said. "The temperature will continue to drop throughout the day, and we should be at about 18 (degrees) by 5 p.m."
Snow totals are not expected to be above an inch. Winds still will be breezy for most of the day, but should begin to noticeably drop by 6 p.m.
Tuesday will remain cold but uneventful, Fajman said. Temperatures will be slightly higher Wednesday because of a southerly breeze.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.