LINCOLN — Nebraska State Library staff will temporarily move out of the State Capitol during the next phase of the building's heating, air conditioning and ventilation system project.

Starting Oct. 1, the staff will work out of the Schmid Law Library on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus. The project is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

The staff will work the same hours as usual — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — and will be able to provide reference services.

The library's collection will not be moved but patrons will be able to use the UNL law library's collection, which includes Nebraska Revised Statutes, Session Laws, Nebraska Reports and Appellate Reports, Nebraska Court Rules, Nebraska Jury Instructions, Nebraska Supreme Court Briefs, Legislative Bills and CLE materials. 

Self-help kiosks will provide access to the same legal databases that the state library currently subscribes to: Westlaw, Hein Online and case searching in JUSTICE/SCCALES.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

