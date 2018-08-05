Matt Deaver

Age: 43

Party: Republican

Occupation: Estate planning lawyer at Omaha firm of Legacy Design Strategies

Home: Bennington

Public offices held: None

Military service: None

Education: J.D., Creighton University School of Law; Master of Business Administration, Creighton University College of Business Administration; bachelor’s degree in finance, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: Married with three children

Faith: Methodist

Website: mattdeaver.com

What is your top priority? As the father of three young children, my priorities are like the priorities of many voters in District 10. I want to make Nebraska a better place to live, work, raise a family and retire. I will work to ensure that our children receive a high-quality education that focuses on the fundamentals at an early age, so all children are prepared for future success. I will work to reduce taxes, especially property taxes, on our hardworking families and small businesses, so our state can be more competitive for quality, well-paying jobs. Working together in the unicameral, we can accomplish these goals.