LINCOLN — State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru received the inaugural Young Republican National Legislator of the Year award at a the group's national convention in Omaha.

The Young Republican National Federation plans to give the award annually to the YR lawmaker who most effectively represents constituents and embodies the organization’s values. The federation is an organization for Republicans between the ages of 18 and 40. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

National Chairman Jason Emert called Slama "a tremendous representative for her district and a champion for rural Nebraska. She is a steadfast supporter of pro-life causes, the Second Amendment, and ag-friendly bills. She is also fighting for flood relief after the costliest natural disaster in her district’s, and Nebraska’s, history this spring." 

Slama, 23, who was appointed to the District 1 seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts, introduced or prioritized four successful bills in her first year as a legislator. They include measures to crack down on human trafficking and to revamp Nebraska's civic education standards.

She is the youngest woman to serve in the Nebraska Legislature and is the youngest Republican woman serving as a state lawmaker nationwide.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription