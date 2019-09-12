LINCOLN — Homeowners, farmers and other property owners will see a 20% boost in state property tax credits, thanks to increased funding by the state.
But whether that translates into a lower property tax bill for individual taxpayers remains to be seen. It depends on whether local property taxes, which are determined by your local school district, city or county, go up to a point that it wipes out the impact of the credit.
Back to the state's credit:
The owner of a $100,000 home will see a credit of $104.15 on next year's property tax bill. That's $17.65 more than this year's credit.
For farmers, the owner of land valued at $1 million will get a credit of $1,249.80. Last year, that same farmer got a credit of $1,038,10.
The increased credit was because the Nebraska Legislature, at the urging of Gov. Pete Ricketts, raised the State Property Tax Credit program for next year by $51 million, from $224 million to $275 million.
The property tax credit program began 12 years ago with an allocation of $105 million. The fund has risen steadily since then, and state lawmakers bumped up the amount owners of agricultural land receive, as compared to residential and commercial property owners.
The credit will appear as a line on property tax statements sent later this year for taxes payable in 2020.
Some legislators have proposed doing away with the state's property tax credit program, arguing that the credit doesn't automatically translate into lower property taxes and that the money devoted to the tax credits could be used in other ways to reduce property taxes, such as increasing state aid to local schools.
Property taxes are determined by two factors — the valuation of a property, as set by the county assessor; and the tax levy, as set by local government entities.
The state's property tax credit program doesn't do anything to impact the valuation or the levy; it just provides a credit for a portion of the tax bill.
