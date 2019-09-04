Tanya Cook MUD Director 2019

Former State Sen. Tanya Cook is pictured at the board table for the Metropolitan Utilities District on Wednesday.

 METROPOLITAN UTILITIES DISTRICT

The Metropolitan Utilities District board chose a former state senator to fill its open slot representing northeast Omaha.

In a 6-0 vote Wednesday, the board chose former State Sen. Tanya Cook to replace Tom Dowd, who died in early August after a long illness.

Cook will serve the remainder of Dowd's term, representing MUD's Subdivision 5 through the end of 2020.

MUD board members are paid an annual salary of $13,440.

She will have the option of filing to run for the seat. She was one of 16 applicants for the seat. Finalists included former State Sen. Burke Harr. 

"I welcome the chance to continue my own public service as a member of the MUD Board of Directors," she said.

Cook served two terms in the Legislature, including stints on the Appropriations and Business and Labor Committees.

She runs a public relations business, City Girl Communications, that provides assistance with urban planning, design and water infrastructure projects.

She was previously director of Urban Affairs for former Govs. Mike Johanns and Dave Heineman and served as an administrator at Metropolitan Community College in the 1990s.

