The Metropolitan Utilities District board chose a former state senator to fill its open slot representing northeast Omaha.
In a 6-0 vote Wednesday, the board chose former State Sen. Tanya Cook to replace Tom Dowd, who died in early August after a long illness.
Cook will serve the remainder of Dowd's term, representing MUD's Subdivision 5 through the end of 2020.
MUD board members are paid an annual salary of $13,440.
She will have the option of filing to run for the seat. She was one of 16 applicants for the seat. Finalists included former State Sen. Burke Harr.
"I welcome the chance to continue my own public service as a member of the MUD Board of Directors," she said.
Cook served two terms in the Legislature, including stints on the Appropriations and Business and Labor Committees.
She runs a public relations business, City Girl Communications, that provides assistance with urban planning, design and water infrastructure projects.
She was previously director of Urban Affairs for former Govs. Mike Johanns and Dave Heineman and served as an administrator at Metropolitan Community College in the 1990s.
Nebraska has 49 state senators in the Legislature. Click through to find your state senator and others.
District 1: State Sen. Julie Slama
District 2: State Sen. Robert Clements
District 3: State Sen. Carol Blood
District 4: State Sen. Robert Hilkemann
District 5: State Sen. Mike McDonnell
District 6: State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
District 7: State Sen. Tony Vargas
District 8: State Sen. Megan Hunt
District 9: State Sen. Sara Howard
District 10: State Sen. Wendy DeBoer
District 11: State Sen. Ernie Chambers
District 12: State Sen. Steve Lathrop
District 13: State Sen. Justin Wayne
District 14: State Sen. John Arch
District 15: State Sen. Lynne Walz
District 16: State Sen. Ben Hansen
District 17: State Sen. Joni Albrecht
District 18: State Sen. Brett Lindstrom
District 19: State Sen. Jim Scheer
District 20: State Sen. John McCollister
District 21: State Sen. Mike Hilgers
District 22: State Sen. Mike Moser
District 23: State Sen. Bruce Bostelman
District 24: State Sen. Mark Kolterman
District 25: State Sen. Suzanne Geist
District 26: State Sen. Matt Hansen
District 27: State Sen. Anna Wishart
District 28: State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks
District 29: State Sen. Kate Bolz
District 30: State Sen. Myron Dorn
District 31: State Sen. Rick Kolowski
District 32: State Sen. Tom Brandt
District 33: State Sen. Steve Halloran
District 34: State Sen. Curt Friesen
District 35: State Sen. Dan Quick
District 36: State Sen. Matt Williams
District 37: State Sen. John Lowe
District 38: State Sen. Dave Murman
District 39: State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan
District 40: State Sen. Tim Gragert
District 41: State Sen. Tom Briese
District 42: State Sen. Mike Groene
District 43: State Sen. Tom Brewer
District 44: State Sen. Dan Hughes
District 45: State Sen. Sue Crawford
District 46: State Sen. Adam Morfeld
District 47: State Sen. Steve Erdman
District 48: State Sen. John Stinner
District 49: State Sen. Andrew La Grone
