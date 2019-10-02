LINCOLN — Lisa Lee, who works for a Lincoln nonprofit group, has announced her candidacy for the District 29 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Lee, a 57-year-old registered Republican, said that her work with the Lincoln Council for International Visitors gives her a unique perspective on the strengths of the state and "where we need to improve."
She said that property tax reform is the state's top issue but that it must be aligned with adequate funding of education. Lee, a graduate of the University of Iowa, also said that greater investment in workforce development is needed.
District 29, which covers south-central Lincoln, is now represented by State Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln, who is barred from running in 2020 because of term limits.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
