LINCOLN — Lisa Lee, who works for a Lincoln nonprofit group, has announced her candidacy for the District 29 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lee, a 57-year-old registered Republican, said that her work with the Lincoln Council for International Visitors gives her a unique perspective on the strengths of the state and "where we need to improve."

She said that property tax reform is the state's top issue but that it must be aligned with adequate funding of education. Lee, a graduate of the University of Iowa, also said that greater investment in workforce development is needed.

District 29, which covers south-central Lincoln, is now represented by State Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln, who is barred from running in 2020 because of term limits.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription