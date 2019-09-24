Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
LINCOLN — Kearney State Sen. John Lowe announced Tuesday that he will seek reelection in 2020.
Lowe, 60, a registered Republican, was elected in 2016, edging Kearney City Council member Bob Lammers.
In a press release, Lowe said that in his first term, he has worked to reduce property taxes by "putting every dollar we can find into the property tax credit relief fund and reducing government spending."
The senator said he is endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as well as former Gov. Kay Orr and the Nebraska Republican Party.
Lowe, a Kearney small-business owner, introduced bills to protect gun rights and to address staffing and security issues at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.
