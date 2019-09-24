LINCOLN — Kearney State Sen. John Lowe announced Tuesday that he will seek reelection in 2020.

Lowe, 60, a registered Republican, was elected in 2016, edging Kearney City Council member Bob Lammers.

In a press release, Lowe said that in his first term, he has worked to reduce property taxes by "putting every dollar we can find into the property tax credit relief fund and reducing government spending."

The senator said he is endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as well as former Gov. Kay Orr and the Nebraska Republican Party.

Lowe, a Kearney small-business owner, introduced bills to protect gun rights and to address staffing and security issues at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription