LINCOLN — State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of rural Brainard has announced that he will seek a second term in the Nebraska Legislature.
Bostelman, a 57-year-old registered Republican, serves District 23, which covers Butler and Saunders Counties as well as most of Colfax County.
He pledged if reelected to continue to protect "unborn life" and gun rights. He has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, among others.
During the 2019 legislative session, Bostelman argued against the spending increase for the University of Nebraska system and introduced a bill requiring owners of wind energy farms to pay for decommissioning and reclamation expenses.
"I will continue to fight for meaningful property tax relief and to bring consistent conservative leadership to the Nebraska Unicameral,” he said.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2000 and has participated in farm research. He and his wife, Jan, have two children.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
1 of 50
Nebraska has 49 state senators in the Legislature. Click through to find your state senator and others.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.