Lobbyist Ron Withem, left, talks with State Sen. DiAnna Schimek at the State Capitol in this March 2005 photo. Withem was the chief architect of Nebraska's school aid system during his 15-year legislative career. After leaving the Legislature, he was a longtime lobbyist for the University of Nebraska system.
LINCOLN — One friend called Ron Withem one of the "most significant" state lawmakers of the past half-century. Another described him as an "institution within the institution."
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said that, although he had not met Withem personally, his impact on the university and the state could be seen everywhere.
"Those who knew him will remember Ron as a great public servant, a brilliant political mind, and a beloved friend," Carter said. "Nebraska has lost a great one.”
Withem, the chief architect of Nebraska's school aid system, a Democrat who became speaker in the Republican-dominated Legislature and a longtime university lobbyist, died Thursday morning at age 73. He had Parkinson's disease for several years.
Born in Logan, Iowa, he came to Nebraska to get an education degree from Wayne State College. He later earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Withem taught American government at Papillion High School during the 1970s, then became an aide to former U.S. Rep. John Cavanaugh, a fellow Democrat. He was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature in 1983 by then-Gov. Bob Kerrey to represent the Papillion area.
Longtime friend Don Leuenberger was the state tax commissioner when he first met Withem, then the Legislature's Education Committee chairman. The two worked together on the state's school financing commission, a group Withem established to develop a new method of supporting schools.
Leuenberger said Withem demonstrated his political acumen and tenacity over the next few years, as he shepherded the commission's reform plan through the Legislature and past a gubernatorial veto in 1990.
"I really admired him," Leuenberger said. "Ron is one of the stars of the last 50 years."
The plan, embodied as Legislative Bill 1059, aimed at both reducing school's reliance on property taxes and addressing the inequities between property-rich and property-poor districts. Although much amended since, that law remains the foundation of Nebraska's school aid system.
Withem named that accomplishment and his four years as legislative speaker as highlights of his 15-year legislative career. The typical speaker at the time was a conservative rural Republican, but he was an urban Democrat. He was elected to the post in 1994 and reelected twice.
Kim Robak, who knew Withem when she was lieutenant governor, an NU official and later a fellow lobbyist, said it was his passion for the issues and for crafting good policy that made Withem a good lawmaker. He was known for his ability to bring both sides together in compromise, although he also had a temper that led to clashes at times.
He left the Legislature in 1997 to take the top lobbying position for the university system. He stayed on for the next two decades, succeeding, Robak said, because "he was able to check his ego and put the interests of the university first." Carter credits him with helping make the university a "more affordable, accessible and excellent institution."
Outside of the public arena, Leuenberger described Withem as accessible, kind and generous, the kind of person who maintained friendships with some of his legislative staff for years.
He is survived by his wife Diane and their children Suzanne and Justin.
