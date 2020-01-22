...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1
TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS
GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
The Sacajawea Cottage at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Geneva was the site of a disturbance on Aug. 10 when some girls refused to go to their rooms, saying they smelled of mold and mildew.
LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers are calling for state officials to put male and female juvenile offenders on separate campuses again by next year.
The Health and Human Services Committee made that recommendation and others in an extensive report about Nebraska's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the committee chairwoman, said the report, released Wednesday, examines what led up to and followed a crisis at the Geneva center, which had been serving female offenders.
All the girls were moved out in August, amid reports of buildings with holes in the walls, exposed wiring and malfunctioning fire locks, along with staff shortages so severe the girls could not go outside regularly, and programming so inadequate they spent hours watching television and playing cards.
The girls were moved to the Kearney center, which had been serving only male offenders.
"We must make sure that the conditions that existed at YRTC-Geneva are never allowed to happen again and that we have a solid plan for the care and rehabilitation of the youth assigned to the YRTCs," Howard said.
HHS committee members crafted a package of legislation to carry out the recommendations. The bills would provide for increased oversight, development of a long-term plan and a study of the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit.
The report is the product of numerous meetings, tours and interviews with youth from the Geneva and Kearney campuses, their parents, current and former staff, community members, state officials and other interested groups.
HHS officials announced a plan for the YRTCs last year that involves creating a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center System by revamping the existing institutions at Kearney and Geneva and opening a third center in Lincoln.
The Kearney facility is to become the system's hub and will continue housing both male and female offenders, as it has since all of the girls were moved out of the Geneva facility in August. Previously, the Kearney facility was for males only.
The Geneva facility will reopen, but for only a small number of girls who are getting ready for life back in the community.
The new Lincoln facility will serve youths who do not respond to programs offered at Kearney. The facility, which will be in the same building as the Lancaster County detention center, is to provide intensive treatment for youth with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems.
HHS developed the plan in the weeks after Smith ordered all the girls moved out of the Geneva center. She issued the order after concluding that severe staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings at the Geneva campus had combined to create an urgent situation.
