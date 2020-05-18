A large fire was reported Monday evening at a vehicle salvage yard just north of downtown Omaha.

The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. at U Pull-It, near 14th and Grace Streets. 

Omaha firefighters were still working to bring it under control as of 7:10 p.m. Two ladder trucks were extended into the air pouring water onto the blaze, which continued to send dark black smoke into the air.

A number of people posted photos on social media of the smoke billowing up from the site. 

World-Herald staff writer Z Long contributed to this report. 

