More than a dozen reports of landspouts were reported in Nebraska and northeastern Colorado on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. No damage was reported. This photo was taken near Thedford, Nebraska, shortly after 8 p.m.

 Rebecca Alecci

Unusual clusters of landspouts dropped from storm clouds in Nebraska this week, making for some great photography, but causing little damage.

Landspouts are tornadoes that often appear as thin ropes and generally lack the strength of traditional tornadoes.

The National Weather Service received more than a dozen reports of landspouts in western Nebraska and a handful in Colorado. Some reports were of multiple tornadoes. Most reports were clustered along the Nebraska-Colorado border, but a handful of the tornadoes were seen in the Sandhills.

Rebecca Alecci tweeted a photo of a meandering landspout near Thedford and quipped in her tweet: "This was one confused landspout tornado."

Cliff Cole, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said Wednesday's landspouts formed out of turbulence in the atmosphere. The day before had been hot and windy, he said, and on Wednesday storms brought cooling air that provided a mechanism to generate the tornadoes.

"It's a little unusual for us to have so many in western Nebraska, but these things do happen," he said. 

Because landspouts form in storms that lack the characteristics of tornado formation, they are virtually impossible to forecast. While no damage was reported from the tornadoes, extensive wind damage did occur with other storms Wednesday.

Here's what those severe weather warnings mean

