The City of La Vista has put together four social distancing plans and events this summer to celebrate its 60th anniversary in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In what La Vista is calling “Summer 2.0,” the city has planned campaigns to engage the community in “thrilling new ways to celebrate the summer — and bring the community together.”
Events include a summer scavenger hunt and free family photos in late June, along with a La Vistan online cookbook and a Santa Summer Sleigh Ride in July.
“The summer of 2020 is not what anyone expected,” the city said in a press release. La Vista "hasn’t been able to host any of the fun, exciting 60th anniversary events planned for the community.”
La Vista also plans to recognize people who have been on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients. New banners have been placed at all of the city’s major intersections as a way to thank front-line workers, and the city will give away a gift card to a health care worker who has been nominated by a friend or loved one, the city said.
For more information, go to CityofLaVista.org/2020events.
