Former Creighton Bluejay star Justin Patton told Omaha police Saturday that someone broke into his vehicle and stole thousands of dollars' worth of clothing, including a pair of Kobe 9 high-top basketball shoes.
The theft occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday near 108th Street and West Dodge Road. According to the police report, the items, valued at over $14,000, were taken from a 2018 GMC Yukon XL.
Patton told police that he thinks the SUV had been locked. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle.
Patton, 22, was released from the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 24. He attended Creighton's win over DePaul on Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
Patton, contacted Monday by phone, declined to comment.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands passes the ball past Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander in the first half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander dunks the ball in the first half against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots over DePaul's Charlie Moore, left and DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands,, bottom right, at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton'S Denzel Mahoney tries to pass the ball around DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Mitch Ballock passes the ball around DePaul's DJ Williams at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop dunks on DePaul in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock shoots a three-point basket in front of DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks with Kelvin Jones during a timeout against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil stretches for a rebound against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Marcus Zegarowski, right scramble with DePaul's Charlie Moore for a loose ball during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Charlie Moore, left, tries to steal the ball from Creighton's Jett Canfield at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson, right, compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson dunks the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil, left, and Jalen Windham, center try to block a shot by DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul Head Coach Dave Leitao talks to his team during a timeout against Creight at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander gets a hand on a shot from DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
