Former Creighton Bluejay star Justin Patton told Omaha police Saturday that someone broke into his vehicle and stole thousands of dollars' worth of clothing, including a pair of Kobe 9 high-top basketball shoes.  

The theft occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday near 108th Street and West Dodge Road. According to the police report, the items, valued at over $14,000, were taken from a 2018 GMC Yukon XL. 

Patton told police that he thinks the SUV had been locked. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle. 

Patton, 22, was released from the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 24. He attended Creighton's win over DePaul on Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

Patton, contacted Monday by phone, declined to comment. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

