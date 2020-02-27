A Lancaster County District judge has blocked a novel form of betting that horse tracks in Nebraska have been hoping would bring in needed revenue.
District Judge Andrew Jacobsen issued a temporary injunction that prevents Fonner Track in Grand Island from installing gambling machines that allow people to bet on past horse races.
The machines look like slot machines and feature videos of past horse races — the identifying information on each race has been scrubbed. Bettors are provided information on the race similar to what they’d have in advance of a live horse race. The bettor can watch the full race or set the machine to produce the outcome instantly, like a slot machine.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson hailed the judge’s decision as a predictable victory and criticized the Nebraska Racing Commission for approving the machines. In 2019, on a 3-2 vote, the commission had approved installation of the machines at Fonner Park Racetrack.
”It is concerning that three members of this commission felt they could ignore the law at the request of one industry,” Peterson said Thursday afternoon. “Because of their actions, the commission has incurred the expenses of hiring outside counsel. That is a cost to the state that could have easily and properly been avoided.”
A representative of the commission said no one was available to comment late Thursday afternoon.
Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said the track will abide by the court’s decision and not install the machines. However, options remain for getting the machines declared legal, he said. Those include an appeal of the court ruling or passage of a law in the Nebraska Legislature.
If the machines are allowed and prove to be successful, other tracks in the state may follow suit and install them.
In other states where historical horse racing has been contested, it ultimately has proven to be legal and allowed, Kotulak said. Those states include Kentucky, Oregon and Wyoming.
”So now it’s on to a higher court with an appeal. And more waste of taxpayer money,” he said in a statement.
Racetracks have steadily lost money in recent years because of competition from other forms of gambling, especially across the border in Iowa.
The historical horse racing machines have been seen as a way to attract new customers and bring in new revenue to boost the horse industry.
The state and horse racing industry have been wrangling over the machines for years. The Legislature approved the machines in 2012, but then-Gov. Dave Heineman vetoed them as unconstitutional.
Two years later, the Legislature voted to put the measure to a vote of the people, but the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled the ballot issue was improperly constructed.
The Racing Commission approved the machines in 2018 and again in 2019.
Kotulak said he believes Nebraskans support adding the machines.
“Hundreds of thousands leave Nebraska to play outside the state,” he said. “This isn’t just a horse racing thing, it’s a Nebraska thing, where Nebraskans are being told what they should and shouldn’t do.”
