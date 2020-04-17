LINCOLN — State mental health care officials said Friday that Nebraskans need to be mindful of their mental health, and not just their physical health, during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's OK to ask for help," said Sherry Dawson, who heads the behavioral health division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The financial stress and isolation of the pandemic are likely to increase anxiety and depression, Dawson said, urging Nebraskans to keep in contact with one another via social media or the telephone, and to look out after those who struggle with mental illnesses.

Treatment has been "turned upside down" by the social distancing requirements, said former State Sen. Annette Dubas, who heads the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations. She said that providers of mental health care have turned to holding counseling sessions online or via video conferencing.

"There is no health without behavioral health," Dubas said. 

The former senator, whose family farms, said that farmers were already under stress due to low farm prices and trade wars, and that the virus has only compounded worries. Dubas said the number of calls coming into a state farm crisis hotline is rivaling the number received during the farm recession of the 1980s.

The number of cases in Nebraska topped 1,000 on Thursday and the number of people testing positive increased to 8% of those tested. Hall County remained as the state's hot spot, with 268 COVID-19 cases. Douglas County was right behind with 259, followed by Adams County with 73.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 35

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email