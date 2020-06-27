People pick up trash along North 24th Street in Omaha on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The North 24th Street Business Improvement District hosted the cleanup event with dozens of people picking up trash from Cuming to Meredith Streets.
“It’s high time for reinvestment on North 24th Street,” said LaVonya Goodwin, a local business and nonprofit leader, who is the president of the North 24th Street district. “If this area can thrive, we can bring jobs, we can bring housing, and we can connect to the greater efforts that are happening in Omaha.”
Dozens of Omahans came out Saturday morning to clean up the historic area along North 24th Street as part of the city’s new Business Improvement District.
An estimated four dozen Omahans — including North Omaha residents, business leaders and volunteers — gathered to pick up trash from Cuming Street in the south to Meredith Avenue in the north.
Saturday’s cleanup marks the first event since the North 24th Street Business Improvement District was approved in early June to help revitalize a historically black portion of Omaha that has long been overlooked.
Goodwin and her husband, Daniel Goodwin Jr., have organized monthly cleanups in the area for the last few years with their nonprofit, the Global Leadership Group. However, this cleanup and future projects, LaVonya Goodwin said, can be done with “greater muscle” under the new improvement district.
The Omaha City Council approved the new district earlier this month; there are five other BIDs around the city in Benson, Blackstone, downtown, Dundee and Olde Town Elkhorn.
Future plans for the BID, which has an annual budget of $21,500 in tax money, include hiring a groundskeeper, developing litter guidelines, slowing down traffic, facade improvements and working with the city and property owners to manage empty lots, LaVonya Goodwin said.
“That’s the beauty of a business improvement district,” she said. “It gives you working capital to begin to affect the change more rapidly.”
The area was also called home by many famous black athletes in the 20th century, as detailed in The World-Herald's book, 24th and Glory.
“We are having a renaissance,” Katrina Adams, founder of the POC Collaborative, said of the area, as she picked up trash just east of North 24th Street. “We are the source of our own renaissance and energy. We can make our community whatever we want it to be.”
The dozens of volunteers split up into three locations located north to south along North 24th Street to cover the most ground from Cuming Street to Meredith Avenue.
“Some of the best ways to address challenges are to start with the most simple thing,” said Lasha Goodwin, program coordinator of the Global Leadership Group and daughter of LaVonya Goodwin.
“This is what community care looks like,” Lasha Goodwin said.
For Daniel Goodwin Jr., who took over his father’s barbershop, Goodwin’s Spencer Street Barbershop, he wants to help the North 24th Street community to revitalize a place he calls home and build a place where children can play.
“We just want people to see that this is a community of good, hard-working people who love their community, love their homes, and they want the same opportunities that anyone else would,” he said.
Reggie LeFlore checks on some of the detail work on a mural he is working on titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
Reggie LeFlore clears out a nozzle on a spray paint can while working on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
Reggie LeFlore checks on some of the detail work on a mural he is working on titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
Reggie LeFlore puts on headphones before working on the mural.
Reggie LeFlore works on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed."
Reggie LeFlore looks at a mural he is working on titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
Reggie LeFlore works on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
Reggie LeFlore works on a mural titled “The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed.”
Reggie LeFlore clears out a nozzle on a spray paint can while working on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
Reggie LeFlore works on the mural. The Union for Contemporary Art program adds a mural in north Omaha each year.
Reggie LeFlore works on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
A portrait of an Omahan accompanies each stripe. Pictured here are portraits of Thailea Brice, 10, and local rapper “Lite Pole.”
A spray paint tip used by Reggie LeFlore as he works on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
A spray paint can used by Reggie LeFlore as he works on a mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
People gather for the unveiling of the Reggie LeFlore mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
People gather for the unveiling of the Reggie LeFlore mural titled “The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed,” on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets.
David Brice takes a photo of the Reggie LeFlore mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed," on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Thursday, October 04, 2018.
