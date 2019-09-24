A Wisconsin man was killed in Pottawattamie County on Monday night in a crash involving his car and two semitrailer trucks.

About 9:25 p.m., Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies were sent to U.S. Highway 6 and 340th Street, west of Oakland, Iowa, to investigate a crash with injuries.

Their investigation found that the driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry, Zachary Crombie Presberg, 22, of Appleton, Wisconsin, was eastbound on Highway 6 when he tried to pass an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semitrailer truck driven by Scott Dayton, 55, of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

As Crombie Presberg was trying to pass, a westbound 2018 Kenworth semitrailer truck driven by William Zoellner, 26, of Logan, Iowa, crested a hill. Crombie Presberg tried to return to the eastbound lane behind Dayton's semi and struck the rear of his trailer, causing Crombie Presberg to lose control of the Camry. Zoellner's semi then hit Crombie Presberg's car on the passenger side. Crombie Presberg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said Crombie Presberg and Dayton were wearing seat belts, but Zoellner was not. Neither Dayton nor Zoellner was injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription