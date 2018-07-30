A 67-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered Sunday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hamburg, Iowa.
Marsha Kay Moore of Riverton, Iowa, was pronounced dead at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Deputies determined that Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 275 in a 2010 Dodge Ram about 10:30 a.m. when the pickup left the roadway and overturned several times.
Rescue workers from Riverton and Hamburg assisted deputies in extracting Moore from the vehicle. An autopsy will be performed.
No information on seat belt usage was available.
