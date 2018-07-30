A 57-year-old Council Bluffs man was seriously injured Sunday after he was attacked in the Bluffs.
Police said Douglas McCall was taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment of his injuries after he was attacked by a fellow transient armed with a sharp object.
Police said McCall's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Around 3 p.m., Bluffs officers were dispatched to the Joshua House, an emergency shelter for homeless men at 1435 N. 15th St., to assist rescue squad personnel with McCall, who was bleeding from his head and hands.
McCall told police he was sitting in a chair in the 1700 block of North 15th Street in a wooded area when he was attacked.
The assailant fled from the scene before officers arrived, police said.
