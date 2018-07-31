COUNCIL BLUFFS — A Glenwood, Iowa, woman who authorities say gave unprescribed antidepressants to her 8-year-old daughter has been found guilty of child endangerment resulting in death.
District Judge Susan Christensen handed down the verdict Monday to Misty Frazier, 34. Sentencing is set for Aug. 23.
Christensen found Frazier not guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and a prescription drug violation.
Prosecutors say an autopsy showed that the girl, Kathleen Tafta, died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline. Police say the child did not have a prescription for that medication.
Police and emergency medical workers were called to Frazier’s house on Oct. 19, 2016, to find Kathleen unconscious and unresponsive but breathing.
Frazier sat in the front seat as emergency responders took the girl to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs but she did not tell paramedics that her daughter was taking amitriptyline , Christensen said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.