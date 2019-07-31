A western Iowa farmer drowned Tuesday when his tractor plunged into the Missouri River. 

The body of Malvern J. Wallis, 82, of Mondamin, Iowa, was recovered by the Yutan, Nebraska, dive team about 9:30 p.m., said Harrison County Sheriff Pat Sears. An autopsy was ordered, he said. 

At 5:55 p.m., Harrison County 911 dispatchers received a report of a tractor found upside down in the river near mile marker 663, Sears said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene just west of 192nd Street and Cody Avenue, including Harrison County Emergency Management. 

Wallis had been driving a John Deere 5020 tractor, "pulling a steel I-beam around a pasture area to flatten weeds and even the ground" after recent flooding, Sears said. Wallis' wife reported that he had been out working since approximately 8 a.m.

For some reason, the tractor went over the riverbank and came to rest in the Missouri River upside down. Only its four tires could be seen out of the water. 

Mondamin is about 40 miles north of Omaha.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

