A water rescue was attempted late Tuesday night in Harrison County on the Iowa side of the Missouri River.

Crews were looking for a man who had been working along the river in tractor.

Multiple agencies were assisting at the scene, according to emergency dispatchers. Among them: Mondamin and Little Sioux in Iowa and Yutan and Blair in Nebraska.

Nancy Gaarder

