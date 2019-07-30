A water rescue was attempted late Tuesday night in Harrison County on the Iowa side of the Missouri River.
Crews were looking for a man who had been working along the river in tractor.
Multiple agencies were assisting at the scene, according to emergency dispatchers. Among them: Mondamin and Little Sioux in Iowa and Yutan and Blair in Nebraska.
